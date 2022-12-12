Showers expected in several provinces and districts

December 12, 2022   07:39 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Puttalam, Ampara, Batticaloa, Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

A few showers are likely in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee during the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly to south-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

