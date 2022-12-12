Three injured after two SLTB buses collided

Three injured after two SLTB buses collided

December 12, 2022   09:57 am

Two buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) were involved in a collision in the Matikumbura area on the Colombo-Kurunegala main road at around 04.30 a.m. this morning (Dec. 12).

At least three individuals have been hospitalized owing to injuries following the accident.

The incident had taken place when the bus heading towards Colombo was trying to overtake the other bus.

The two buses are attached to Anuradhapura SLTB Bus Depot, according to police. 

The three injured people include the conductor of one of the buses and two other passengers who were travelling in the back seat of the other bus. 

They have been admitted to Kurunegala Hospital, while Polgahawela Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

