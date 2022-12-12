Sri Lankas air quality continues to improve

December 12, 2022   10:33 am

Air quality in Sri Lanka has improved compared to yesterday, as per the latest US Air Quality Index (AQI), issued at 08.00 a.m. this morning (Dec. 12).

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

Accordingly, Colombo city has registered an AQI level of 111, showing a gradual decrease in its air pollution level compared to yesterday. 

At the same time, the AQI recorded within Jaffna today is 103, while Kandy registered a score of 120, 117 in Kurunegala and also in Puttalam, 140 in Badulla, 97 in Polonnaruwa and 106 in Hambantota, which are considered unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, according to the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).

Although Kegalle had recorded a score of 97 in the AQI yesterday (Dec. 11), it has registered a red-alert air pollution level of 151 today, however, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) highlights that AQI level with respect to PM2.5 for 08:000 hour indicate unhealthy level at Kegalle may be due to local effects.

The NBRO has further mentioned that it is expected to be in this condition all day and may change with the prevailing weather condition.

Children, elders and those who are suffering from respiratory ailments and allergies were advised against prolonged outdoor activities due to the low air quality in the country, and have been urged to wear face masks while outdoors.

