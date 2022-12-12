Leave of all postal staff cancelled  Postmaster General

December 12, 2022   11:08 am

The Department of Posts announces that all staff leave have been cancelled due to the need of maintaining the postal services.

In a statement, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne has informed all postal staff to report to work today (Dec. 12) accordingly.

The Postal Trade Unions Front has initiated a token strike from 04.00 p.m. yesterday (Dec. 11) to 12.00 midnight today, citing several issues including the provision of maximum overtime of 240 hours for the officers of the postal department’s control offices.

In view of the current situation in the country, it is not possible to grant a general approval for the officials of the control offices to obtain the maximum overtime of 240 hours, therefore, it was agreed to approve the overtime based on the relevant requests, the Postmaster General emphasized further in the statement.

He also stated that a positive solution will be provided for other issues as well.

The statement added that the decision to cancel all the postal staff leave was arrived at, since the staff has commenced a trade union action without expressing their agreement regarding those decisions.

