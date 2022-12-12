AG granted time to file contempt charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha

AG granted time to file contempt charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha

December 12, 2022   11:46 am

The Court of Appeal has granted time until January 17, 2023 for the Attorney General to file charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, State Minister Sanath Nishantha had arrived at the Supreme Court Complex this morning (Dec. 12) to appear before court over the allegations of contempt to court.

Previously, three petitions had been filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijitha Kumara and the Judicial Officers’ Association, seeking charges against the state minister for contempt of court.

The petitioners emphasized in the petitions that the respondent, Sanath Nishantha, who spoke to the media at a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23, had expressed critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

Further, the petitioners alleged that the MP has damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary, while he was out on bail after being remanded in custody by the Colombo Fort Magistrate with regard to the incident of attacking the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green on May 09.

Thus, the petitioners accused State Minister Sanath Nishantha of committing an offence under Article 105 (3) of the Constitution.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President emphasizes importance of youth participation in finding solutions for current crisis (English)

President emphasizes importance of youth participation in finding solutions for current crisis (English)

President emphasizes importance of youth participation in finding solutions for current crisis (English)

Sajith unanimously re-elected as SJB leader (English)

Sajith unanimously re-elected as SJB leader (English)

Sri Lanka's gem industry is truly a global business - Minister Ramesh Pathirana (English)

Sri Lanka's gem industry is truly a global business - Minister Ramesh Pathirana (English)

8th edition of foreign policy perspectives launched in Colombo (English)

8th edition of foreign policy perspectives launched in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's air quality improving as cold weather conditions expected to ease in next few days

Sri Lanka's air quality improving as cold weather conditions expected to ease in next few days

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.11 | Tense situation at Kurunegala weekly market as authorities seize illegal scales

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.11 | Tense situation at Kurunegala weekly market as authorities seize illegal scales

Former President attends Kurunegala conference of 'New Lanka Freedom Party'

Former President attends Kurunegala conference of 'New Lanka Freedom Party'

Govt and opposition have no vision to find solutions to Sri Lanka's crisis - Gammanpila

Govt and opposition have no vision to find solutions to Sri Lanka's crisis - Gammanpila