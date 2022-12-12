AG granted time to file contempt charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha

The Court of Appeal has granted time until January 17, 2023 for the Attorney General to file charges against State Minister Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, State Minister Sanath Nishantha had arrived at the Supreme Court Complex this morning (Dec. 12) to appear before court over the allegations of contempt to court.

Previously, three petitions had been filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijitha Kumara and the Judicial Officers’ Association, seeking charges against the state minister for contempt of court.

The petitioners emphasized in the petitions that the respondent, Sanath Nishantha, who spoke to the media at a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23, had expressed critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

Further, the petitioners alleged that the MP has damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary, while he was out on bail after being remanded in custody by the Colombo Fort Magistrate with regard to the incident of attacking the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face Green on May 09.

Thus, the petitioners accused State Minister Sanath Nishantha of committing an offence under Article 105 (3) of the Constitution.