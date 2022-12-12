Writ filed over Diana Gamages MP seat fixed for argument

Writ filed over Diana Gamages MP seat fixed for argument

December 12, 2022   11:49 am

The Appeal Court has fixed arguments on January 26, 2023 pertaining to the writ application filed against State Minister Diana Gamage, seeking to abolish her parliamentary seat.

The order was issued by a two-member appellate court bench consisting of Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola, when the application was taken up today (12).

Attorney-at-law Hafeel Farisz, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner Oshala Herath and President’s Counsel Farman Cassim, who appeared for the General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who has been named as a respondent of the petition, requested the court to fix a date for the case to be heard as soon as possible, considering this as an urgent matter.

