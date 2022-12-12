One dead, two injured in car crash at Hiripitiyawa

One dead, two injured in car crash at Hiripitiyawa

December 12, 2022   12:20 pm

A youth has reportedly lost his life while two others were wounded in a road accident that took place in the Hiripitiyawa area of the Galnewa police division.

A car heading towards Bulnewa from Galnewa has veered off the road after the driver lost control of the speed and had crashed into a nearby tree.

The driver of the car had reportedly fled following the accident. 

Three men who were travelling in the car were injured in the accident while one of them succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Galnewa Hospital.

The deceased is a 25-year-old resident of the same area.

The two other injured persons have been referred to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

