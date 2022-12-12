Wasantha Mudalige further remanded

Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Convenor Wasantha Mudalige has been further remanded until tomorrow (Dec. 13) by Colombo Magistrate’s Court until the Attorney General’s instructions are received.

The order has been issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Tharanga Mahawatta, after Wasantha Mudalige who is currently detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act was produced before the court this morning (Dec. 12), according to Ada Derana reporter.