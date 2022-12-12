Opposition MPs file petitions seeking order to hold LG polls

A group of opposition parliamentarians have filed two petitions with the Supreme Court seeking a court order to the Election Commission to hold the Local Government elections.

One of the petitions has been filed by the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Prof. G. L. Peiris.

Meanwhile the other petition has been filed by MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Lakshman Kiriella, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and M.A. Sumanthiran.

Members of the Election Commission and the Prime Minister have been named as respondents in the petitions.