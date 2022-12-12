12 students suspended over attack on former VC of Peradeniya University

December 12, 2022   04:15 pm

Twelve students of the Peradeniya University have been suspended, pending investigations, for allegedly assaulting the former Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Athula Senaratne and his son.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Terrance Madujith stated that an inquiry was launched on university level regarding the incident where the former Vice Chancellor and his son were brutally assaulted and their official residence was damaged, and that subsequently 12 students have been suspended. 

He said that the 12 students in question were identified after observing CCTV camera footage of the incident and that the decision to suspend them will be implemented pending the completion of the inquiry into the matter. 

He added that investigations will be conducted regarding the other students involved in the incident.

Speaking at a press briefing at the university today (12), the Deputy Vice Chancellor said that university authorities, the disciplinary officer, the members of the security department will cooperate with the police and identify the students involved in the incident and execute legal proceedings.

He emphasized that although the violent behavior of students has been observed all the time, there was no previous instance where a Professor and his family members were attacked in this manner.

Prof. Madujith said that the majority of the students involved in this incident were students who had studied for two years through the online teaching system and that it was doubtful whether they had any understanding of the functioning of the university.

He stated that a large number of students are suffering from mental stress and for that purpose the university is implementing a number of programs including the introduction of psychiatric treatment methods.

However, the Deputy Vice Chancellor further said that they strongly condemned this attack as university lecturers.

