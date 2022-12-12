Over 1,600 livestock dead in Northern and Eastern provinces

The Ministry of Agriculture reports that the number of cattle and goats that have died due to the extreme weather conditions in the Northern and Eastern provinces has increased to 1,660 by noon today (12).

Accordingly, 691 cattle have died within the Northern Province so far, while the total number of goats who have died in the Northern Province is 296. Approximately 329 animals are still reported to be in critical condition in the Northern Province.

Meanwhile 555 cattle and 108 goats have died in the Eastern Province so far, while 16 other cattle in the Eastern Province are still reported sick, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Secretary of the Ministry to submit a report after conducting the post-mortem examinations regarding the deaths of these livestock.

Moreover, the Minister emphasizes that the need of providing proper training for the farmers who are engaged in animal farming on securing their animal resources during unfavourable weather conditions has emerged.

The Agricultural Minister has further directed the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture that a proper procedure should be prepared since such climatic changes could occur in the future.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Province Commissioner of Local Government has announced that all slaughterhouses and meat shops, excluding chicken shops, will remain closed for one week starting from today (Dec. 12) until December 18, as instructed by the Governor of the Eastern Province.