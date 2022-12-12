Lorry driven by group of children involved in hit-and-run accident

A lorry which was driven by a group of children has reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Nittambuwa area.

It is reported that the lorry had continued to be driven without stopping after the accident and that later the police had managed to intercept and stop the lorry.

It was revealed during the interrogations that the group of children in question were travelling from a children’s home in Nuwara Eliya area to Negombo.

There were four children inside the lorry at the time of the accident, and no one was injured in the accident, police said. The four children are aged 11, 12 and 16.

Among them was a child who was recently transferred from a children’s home in Negombo to another children’s home in Nuwara Eliya, the police said. Under his guidance, the other children had left the children’s home to go visit the sea in Negombo.

It has also been uncovered that they have stolen the key of a lorry belonging to the children’s home and driven it to the location.

Police said that the children will be handed over to the relevant children’s home in Nuwara Eliya.

Nittambuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.