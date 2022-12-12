A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing?

December 12, 2022   07:45 pm

SLPP MP S.M. Chandrasena says that in the upcoming local government elections, victory can only be achieved, if the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) forms an alliance with the United National Party (UNP) and many other parties. 

In response to a question raised by journalists whether President Ranil Wickremesinghe will join them in the upcoming election, the MP pointed out that they are joining together with many parties as an alliance, the UNP and many other parties may also join.

“Discussions are being held on different levels. Our victory will be ensured if we all come together as an alliance.”

