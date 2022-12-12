Govt committed to ensuring political stability - Minister Nimal Siripala

Govt committed to ensuring political stability - Minister Nimal Siripala

December 12, 2022   10:06 pm

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva says that the government is committed to ensuring political stability to attract more tourists to Sri Lanka.

Addressing an event to celebrate International Civil Aviation Day, the minister also said that the country should allow budget airlines to enter, adding that the Sri Lankan airline industry should promote the open sky policy and not a monopoly.

The event to celebrate the 78th International Civil Aviation Day was held recently at the Civil Aviation Authority under the patronage of Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Speaking further at the event, the minister said that the countries which have excelled well are the countries which have political stability. 

“Just because you are in an ocean and you are located in a geographically important place that alone will not attract foreigners to come here, unless there is political stability in the country. Our location itself is not sufficient to attract tourists.”

“We are all talking about democracy, but democracy will not alone bring you the economic plus points”, he expressed.

Minister Nimal Siripala also mentioned that no foreigners will visit if there’s no political stability in the country.

“No foreigner will come to Sri Lanka when there are protests on the roads”, he added.

