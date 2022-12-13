Six university students surrender over assault on former Peradeniya VC

Six university students have been arrested after surrendering to police over the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University, police said.

The six students had surrendered to the Peradeniya police station last night (12) and they were subsequently taken into custody.

The arrested students are between the ages 23 and 25 years while they are residents of Nittambuwa, Sandalangala, Giritale, Matale, Henegamuwa and Galagamwatte areas.

Police said that six more students involved in the incident have been identified and that Peradeniya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend them.

Former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University Prof. Athula Senaratne and his son were assaulted by a group of students near his official residence and hospitalised due to injuries on December 10.

The attack had been carried out following an argument with Prof. Senaratne, stating that his son’s car had collided with a parked motorcycle, belonging to one of the students.

Then, a group of around 300 university students had attacked and damaged the official residence of Prof. Senaratne, and Peradeniya Police had managed to disperse the crowd later.

Five including the former Vice Chancellor’s wife and two other individuals who were in the house were reportedly injured during the attack. Prof. Athula Senaratne, who was injured in the attack, had been admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital while his son was admitted to the Kandy Teaching Hospital, following the incident.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Terrance Madujith had stated that an inquiry was launched on university level regarding the incident, and that subsequently 12 students have been suspended, pending investigations.

He said that the 12 students in question were identified after observing CCTV camera footage of the incident and that the decision to suspend them will be implemented pending the completion of the inquiry into the matter.

He added that investigations will be conducted regarding the other students involved in the incident.

Meanwhile President Ranil Wickremesinghe had yesterday ordered all relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University and to take necessary action.