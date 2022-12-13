Youth who fled after fatal car crash in Kollupitiya arrested at BIA

A 26-year-old youth, who was the driver of the car involved in the accident at Kollupitiya last Saturday (Dec. 10) where a three-wheeler driver was killed, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the BIA upon returning from overseas.

A three-wheeler driver was killed on the spot after a speeding car had crashed into the three-wheeler in the early hours of Saturday (10).

It was later reported that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old youth who had fled the scene of the accident immediately after the incident, had also fled the country on the same day of the crash.

However, a female passenger of the car involved in the crash had been inhumanly assaulted by three female bystanders following the accident.

After recording a statement from the female passenger who had been assaulted, Kollupitiya Police had arrested two women on Sunday for assaulting and aiding in the assault.

Police said the arrested women are employees of the private cleaning service and are residents of Wellawatte.