Youth who fled after fatal car crash in Kollupitiya arrested at BIA

Youth who fled after fatal car crash in Kollupitiya arrested at BIA

December 13, 2022   08:37 am

A 26-year-old youth, who was the driver of the car involved in the accident at Kollupitiya last Saturday (Dec. 10) where a three-wheeler driver was killed, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the BIA upon returning from overseas.

A three-wheeler driver was killed on the spot after a speeding car had crashed into the three-wheeler in the early hours of Saturday (10).

It was later reported that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old youth who had fled the scene of the accident immediately after the incident, had also fled the country on the same day of the crash.

However, a female passenger of the car involved in the crash had been inhumanly assaulted by three female bystanders following the accident. 

After recording a statement from the female passenger who had been assaulted, Kollupitiya Police had arrested two women on Sunday for assaulting and aiding in the assault.

Police said the arrested women are employees of the private cleaning service and are residents of Wellawatte.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.12

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.12