Ampara and Mannar UCs to be upgraded to Municipal Council status

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to upgrade Ampara and Mannar Urban Councils to Municipal Council status, the Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.

Earlier, approval had been granted during the Cabinet meeting held on August 08, 2022, to take necessary steps to upgrade the existing Urban Councils of several districts to Municipal Council status using the existing infrastructure facilities, office facilities and human resources, without spending additional funding allocations.

Taking that approval into account, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Prime Minister as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, in order to upgrade the Urban Councils to Municipal Councils to facilitate the implementation of the expected development works in the two cities of Ampara and Mannar, which are the main cities of Ampara and Mannar districts.