Veteran Sri Lankan vocalist, songwriter and composer Nihal Nelson has passed away this morning (Dec. 13) at the age of 76, family sources confirmed.

Nelson, who holds the record for the most albums recorded by a Sri Lankan artist with 113 albums, was also known for his popular hits such as “Pansala Palliya”, “Kiri Dunne Daruwantai”, “Lassanata Pipunu Wana Mal”, “Karuna Suwanda” and many more.