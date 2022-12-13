Four more university students under arrest over assault on Peradeniya VC

December 13, 2022   10:54 am

Four more university students have been arrested over the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University Prof. Athula Senarathne, bringing the total number of arrested suspects in connection with the incident to 10, the police said.

Earlier, six university students were arrested after surrendering to the Peradeniya police station last night (Dec. 12).

Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Terrance Madujith had stated that an inquiry was launched at the university level regarding the incident and that subsequently 12 students were suspended, pending investigations.

He said that the 12 students in question were identified after observing CCTV camera footage of the incident and that the decision to suspend them will be implemented pending the completion of the inquiry into the matter.

He added that investigations would be conducted regarding the other students involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had yesterday ordered all relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University and to take necessary action.

