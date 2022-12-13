Embassy official arrested over human trafficking to Oman granted bail

Embassy official arrested over human trafficking to Oman granted bail

December 13, 2022   11:11 am

The third secretary of Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman, E. Kushan who was in remand custody in connection with the human trafficking ring has been granted bail.

Kushan was arrested on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on 29 November based on the investigations conducted on a complaint filed by a woman who was victimized by him and a statement obtained from the second secretary of the embassy.

He was then remanded till today (13 Dec) and was granted bail on the orders of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Despite being accused of sexually harassing the Sri Lankan women, who were subjected to violence by their employers, staying at the safe house of belonging to the embassy, Kushan pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested six suspects in total in connection with the human trafficking ring thus far, including two employment agency owners, a translator and two brokers.

