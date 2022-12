Minister of Energy and Power Kanchana Wijesekera met with officials of the Iranian engineering company Farab, to discuss the progress of the Uma Oya project.

Accordingly, those representing Farab have ensured that the construction would be completed by the end of April 2023, and would be connected to the national grid by June 2023.

The project is expected to add 120 megawatts (MW) of hydropower to Sri Lanka’s national grid.