UK updates travel advisory on Sri Lanka

December 13, 2022   12:15 pm

The United Kingdom on Monday (Dec. 12) issued an updated travel advisory to its citizens arriving in Sri Lanka, announcing that the island nation is experiencing a severe economic crisis which has led to shortages of basic necessities including medicines, cooking gas, fuel and food.
 
It has also cautioned that the major shortage of fuel (diesel and petrol) is affecting transport, businesses, and emergency services, noting that hospitals and other medical services such as ambulances may be affected by shortages.

“There are daily power cuts due to electricity rationing.  It is more important than ever to get appropriate travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover”, the advisory added.

The statement went on to note that protests about the economic situation have led to violence against peaceful protesters in recent months, resulting in injuries and loss of life.

“Tear gas and water cannons have been used to disperse protesters. Protests, demonstrations, roadblocks and violent unrest could occur at short notice. Curfews and emergency regulations may also be imposed.”

The UK government urged its citizens travelling to Sri Lanka to be vigilant, avoid large gatherings and keep up to date with developments via this travel advice and local media.

