Security forces to investigate drug problem in universities

December 13, 2022   12:34 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent influx of drugs evident within the university system.

Accordingly, Wickremesinghe has instructed the security forces to investigate the massive inflow of drugs found within universities, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated.

Speaking at the Cabinet briefing this morning (13 Dec), Gunawardena noted that the country’s university system can only be protected if strict measures, such as the suspension or cancellation of studentship, are taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

Remembering the murder of Prof. Wijesundera, the Cabinet Spokesman went on to emphasise that Sri Lanka’s universities have had a history intertwined with criminality, with several occasions involving the murders and tormenting of both, students and lecturers.

