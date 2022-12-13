Violation of media guidelines to be made an electoral offence

December 13, 2022   01:33 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday (Dec 12) cleared a proposal seeking the formulation of laws to make violation of media guidelines an electoral offence.

Although media guidelines have been published in Extraordinary Ordinary Gazette No. 2178/24 dated June 03, 2022, in accordance with Article 104b(5) (A) of the Constitution, the measures that can be taken in the event of a violation of media guidelines are yet to be enacted.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to prepare a bill to make the contravention of media guidelines an electoral offence pursuant to the provisions of the Presidential Elections Act, Parliamentary Elections Act, Provincial Council Elections Act and Local Government Elections Ordinance.

He also proposed to introduce legal provisions to consider the violation of media guidelines an illegal act under the Elections Act.

