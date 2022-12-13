Laws on sexual assault, harassment and bribery to be strengthened

Laws on sexual assault, harassment and bribery to be strengthened

December 13, 2022   01:48 pm

A Bill is to be introduced to further strengthen the existing laws and punishments pertaining to sexual assault and harassment.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday (12 Dec) approved a proposal tabled by Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe instructing legal draftsmen to prepare a Bill, which includes articles in the Penal Code of Sri Lanka, criminalizing sexual assault and all forms of sexual harassment.

Despite already being cited as an offence in Section 345 of the Penal Code, Rajapakshe noted that the matter still remains a grave concern.

Thus, the proposal also called for new laws that would allow severe punishments against those responsible for the aforementioned offences, and that sexual bribery also be deemed an offence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.13

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.13

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

Writ filed over Diana Gamage's MP seat fixed for argument (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

A new UNP-SLPP alliance in the offing? (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Sri Lanka weighs favoured creditor clause to speed up debt talks with IMF (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Chennai-Jaffna flights resume after nearly three years (English)

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Former VC of Peradeniya University says he feared for his life during attack

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election

Opposition MPs file two petitions seeking court order to hold LG election