Laws on sexual assault, harassment and bribery to be strengthened

A Bill is to be introduced to further strengthen the existing laws and punishments pertaining to sexual assault and harassment.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers yesterday (12 Dec) approved a proposal tabled by Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe instructing legal draftsmen to prepare a Bill, which includes articles in the Penal Code of Sri Lanka, criminalizing sexual assault and all forms of sexual harassment.

Despite already being cited as an offence in Section 345 of the Penal Code, Rajapakshe noted that the matter still remains a grave concern.

Thus, the proposal also called for new laws that would allow severe punishments against those responsible for the aforementioned offences, and that sexual bribery also be deemed an offence.