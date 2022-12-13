Wasantha Mudalige further remanded

Wasantha Mudalige further remanded

December 13, 2022   01:51 pm

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige has been further remanded until January 17, 2023.

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) was meanwhile directed to submit a summary of the evidence compiled against the suspect to the court on that day.

Mudalige, who was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

