FR petitions by arrested student activists: AG decides not to represent SDIG Tennakoon

December 13, 2022   03:01 pm

State Counsel Shaminda Wickrema today (Dec. 13) informed the Supreme Court that the Attorney General will not appear at the moment on behalf of Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, Deshabandu Tennakoon who has been named a respondent in two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions.

The FR petitions in question had been filed by two individuals including the convenor of Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF), Ven. Galwewa Sirdhamma Thero seeking a court order declaring that arresting and detaining them under Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) is illegal.

The relevant petitions were taken up before the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare and Janak de Silva today.
 
Meanwhile, Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, who is also in custody under the PTA, was further remanded until January 17 when he was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

