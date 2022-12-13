Thilini Priyamali further remanded; Janaki Siriwardhana granted bail

Thilini Priyamali, the businesswoman who is accused of massive financial fraud, has been further remanded until December 16 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the court has granted bail to Janaki Siriwardhana, the other businesswoman accused of being complicit in the crimes.

The two accused, who were remanded in custody at the Welikada Prison, were produced before the court by the prison officers today (Dec. 13).

Priyamali was arrested by the CID in early October for purportedly swindling businesspersons and high-profile political figures after befriending them by promising high returns for investing in her business.

Following her arrest, Priyamali was taken to several locations including the 34th flood of the World Trade Centre where her financial institution is headquartered, for site inspections. She was escorted out of the prison under a special court order obtained by the CID.

The CID had recorded statements from Siriwardhana on several occasions over the 12 complaints received against Priyamali.

In many of these complaints, the plaintiffs had mentioned that Siriwardhana had introduced businesspersons to Priyamali, luring them to invest in her business.