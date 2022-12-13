Recent livestock deaths in Northern, Eastern provinces due to inclement weather - report

December 13, 2022   04:08 pm

The recent deaths of cattle in the Northern and Eastern provinces have been attributed to the sudden change of climate, the Minister of Agriculture confirmed.

Accordingly, following an investigation carried out by the Department of Animal Production and Health in Peradeniya, it was revealed that the recent livestock deaths was, in fact, owing to shock induced by the severe cold weather conditions.

A report in this regard was handed over to Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, this morning (13 Dec), by the department, thus ruling out concerns that the deaths were the start of a new epidemic.

A total of 691 cattle have died within the Northern Province so far, while the total number of goats who have died in the Northern Province is 296. Approximately 329 animals are still reported to be in critical condition in the Northern Province.

Meanwhile, 555 cattle and 108 goats have died in the Eastern Province, while 16 other cattle in the Eastern Province are still reported sick, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

