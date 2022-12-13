Youth arrested over fatal car crash in Kollupitiya remanded
December 13, 2022 04:40 pm
The 26-year-old youth who was arrested this morning (13 Dec) in connection with the fatal accident that took place in Kollupitiya last Saturday (10 Dec), has been remanded until 16 December after being produced before court.
The arrestee, who had been driving the car involved in the accident where a 58-year-old three-wheeler driver was killed, was arrested upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning.
He had not only fled the scene of the accident, but had also fled the country on the same day of the crash, and had returned to the island earlier today (13).