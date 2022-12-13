Assault on former VC of Peradeniya University: All arrested students remanded

All 10 university students who were arrested over the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University Prof. Athula Senarathne have been remanded until December 22, the Police Media Spokesman, SSP Nihal Talduwa said.

Six university students had been arrested over the assault on the former VC, after surrendering to the Peradeniya police station last night (Dec. 12), while four more students were reported to have been arrested this morning (Dec. 13), bringing the total number of arrested suspects in connection with the incident to 10, according to the police.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Terrance Madujith had stated that an inquiry was launched at the university level regarding the incident and that subsequently 12 students were suspended, pending investigations.

Against this backdrop, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had yesterday ordered all relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the assault on the former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University and to take necessary action.