MoF not ready to make customized policies  State Minister

State Minister of Finance Dr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has emphasized that the Finance Ministry is not ready to customize or change policies for any particular group of persons.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament regarding the potential extension of the retirement age for parliamentary employees, Siyambalapitiya explained that Sri Lanka’s current economy cannot afford such luxuries.

Thus, the State Minister noted that it is unfair to characterize the ministry’s decision to implement the same policies for all institutions as ‘inhumane’.