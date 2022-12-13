Kandy Falcons thrash Dambulla Aura with 77-run win

December 13, 2022   07:00 pm

The Kandy Falcons secured their place at the top of the 2022 Lanka Premier League (LPL) table today (13 Dec), beating Dambulla Aura by 77 runs.

Dominating the game from start to finish, each member of the Falcons’ top order chipped in, along with their bowlers, led by Carlos Brathwaite and Chamika Karunaratne, ensured Aura would never really get their chase going. 

Captain of the winning team Wanindu Hasaranga stated that they were “playing with confidence”, with Kamindu Mendis bagging the “Player of the Match” title for his 58 off 40 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura Captain Dasun Shanaka, expressed his disappointment over the team’s performance, stating that the encounter was an “embarrassing” one, and that there have been mistakes in every game they’ve faced thus far.

“Nothing happens for us. Bowlers don’t bowl well, and then the batters don’t take responsibility. We all are established players and we need to take responsibility in the middle”, Shanaka said.

