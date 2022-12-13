Peradeniya University lecturers to stage five-day strike

December 13, 2022   07:32 pm

The Peradeniya Arts Faculty Teachers’ Association (PAFTA) have announced a strike from 14 to 18 December.

Accordingly, PAFTA’s members will observe a complete stoppage from all work, including all exam-related activities, from tomorrow (14) till Sunday (18), citing that they no longer feel safe on the university premises.

Commenting on the recent assault on former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University Prof. Athula Senarathne, PAFTA stated that not only did the relevant administration fail to make the required police complaints, but also that the actions of certain students involved in the incident who belonged to the faculty had displayed that they respect neither the law nor basic decency.

Thus, they noted that this strike would be the first step towards refraining students from taking the law into their own hands, and ensuring that the protection of students, staff and university property remains a priority of the relevant administrations.

