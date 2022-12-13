Kollupitiya fatal car crash: Police tracing woman who assaulted female passenger

Sri Lanka Police is seeking the assistance of the members of the public to trace the woman who assaulted the female passenger who was inside the car involved in a fatal crash at Kollupitiya.

A three-wheeler driver was killed on the spot after a speeding car crashed into the three-wheeler in the early hours of Saturday (10).

The police have appealed to the public to provide any information to the following contact numbers: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Colombo South – 0718 591578

Officer-in-Charge of Kollupitiya Police – 0718 591579

A female passenger who was inside the car was meanwhile inhumanly assaulted by three female bystanders following the accident.

After recording a statement from the female passenger in question, Kollupitiya Police had arrested two women on Sunday for assaulting and aiding in the assault. Reportedly, the arrested women are employees of the private cleaning service and are residents of Wellawatte.

Against this backdrop, the 26-year-old youth who was arrested this morning (Dec 13) in connection with the fatal accident, was remanded until December 16 after being produced before court.

The arrestee was arrested upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning. He had not only fled the scene of the accident, but had also fled the country on the same day of the crash, and had returned to the island this morning.