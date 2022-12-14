Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers in parts of the island today

December 14, 2022   08:09 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast for the day.

A few showers may occur in the Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Polonnaruwa districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Meteorology Department said.

