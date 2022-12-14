Over 16,000 tourist arrivals in first week of December  Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism states that approximately 644,186 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka so far this year.

The number of tourist arrivals recorded within the first seven days of this month is 16,168, the Tourism Ministry mentioned.

Meanwhile, the highest number of tourists have arrived in the island in March, and it is 106,500 arrivals.

The tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka mainly from 20 countries so far and the majority of them, 108,510 tourists, have arrived from India.

The Ministry of Tourism further noted that 78,827 British nationals and 74,713 Russian nationals have visited the country so far this year.