Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of five essential food items

Lanka Sathosa, the state-owned wholesale and retail chain, has decided to reduce the prices of five essential food items with effect from today (Dec. 14).

Accordingly, the price of Dhal has been reduced by Rs.4, Wheat Flour by Rs.15, Garlic by Rs.35, Big Onion by Rs.9 per kilogram and Canned fish (local) by Rs.5.

The revised prices are as follows;

01. Dhal - Rs.385

02. Wheat Flour - Rs.250

03. Garlic - Rs.460

04. Big Onion - Rs.190

05. Canned fish(local) - Rs.490