Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of five essential food items
December 14, 2022 10:04 am
Lanka Sathosa, the state-owned wholesale and retail chain, has decided to reduce the prices of five essential food items with effect from today (Dec. 14).
Accordingly, the price of Dhal has been reduced by Rs.4, Wheat Flour by Rs.15, Garlic by Rs.35, Big Onion by Rs.9 per kilogram and Canned fish (local) by Rs.5.
The revised prices are as follows;
01. Dhal - Rs.385
02. Wheat Flour - Rs.250
03. Garlic - Rs.460
04. Big Onion - Rs.190
05. Canned fish(local) - Rs.490