Gazette on maximum retail price for eggs suspended

The Court of Appeal today (Dec 14) ordered the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) to suspend the gazette notification issued to stipulate a maximum retail price (MRP) on eggs.

Accordingly, the CAA is expected to announce a new MRP for eggs today, as per the directives of the Appeals Court.

These orders were given when the Appeals Court bench took into consideration the petitions filed by the egg producers’ association to challenge the MRP imposed on eggs.

On August 19, the CAA declared an MRP on eggs, stipulating that a white egg be sold for Rs. 43.00 and a brown egg for Rs. 45.00.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by the CAA chairman Shantha Niriella, pursuant to the provisions of the CAA Act No. 09 of 2002.