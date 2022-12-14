Air quality in Sri Lankas major urban cities continuing to improve
File photo

December 14, 2022   12:05 pm

As per the US Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10.00 a.m. this morning (Dec 14), Sri Lanka’s air quality in several major urban areas has improved significantly in comparison to past few days.

The index is based on the measurement of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

According to the National Building Research Organization (NBRO), the AQI levels recorded in Kurunegala (94), Kandy (91), Galle (74) and Puttalam (89) have shown a significant improvement as the level of concern dropped to “moderate.”

However, Badulla has registered an AQI score of 151, indicating an “unhealthy” level for the members of the public.

Meanwhile, Kegalle, Colombo and Jaffna have recorded AQI levels of 137, 126 and 106, respectively, which are deemed “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

