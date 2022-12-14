CEB workers to forego bonuses this year

CEB workers to forego bonuses this year

December 14, 2022   12:29 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reached a decision pertaining to their yearly bonus due for the year 2022, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) stated.

Accordingly, it has been decided by CEB’s Board of Directors and its trade unions that they would forego their bonus for this year, PUCSL revealed.

PUCSL commended the initiative on account that it would enable CEB to save billions of rupees amidst its ongoing crisis.

Speaking in Parliament recently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed that CEB is currently at a loss of Rs. 300 billion, incurred since 2013. 

Further expanding on the issue, Wickremesinghe noted that in the event Sri Lanka faces a drought next year, as predicted, an additional Rs. 420 billion would be required.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Arts Faculty lecturers of Peradeniya Uni. on strike over assault on former VC

Arts Faculty lecturers of Peradeniya Uni. on strike over assault on former VC

Arts Faculty lecturers of Peradeniya Uni. on strike over assault on former VC

Student monks on protest after expose by 'Ukussa' on ragging at Buddhist & Pali University

Student monks on protest after expose by 'Ukussa' on ragging at Buddhist & Pali University

Assault on former VC of Peradeniya University: All arrested students remanded (English)

Assault on former VC of Peradeniya University: All arrested students remanded (English)

Uma Oya project to be completed by April 2023 (English)

Uma Oya project to be completed by April 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka, India discuss avenues to engage with G20 (English)

Sri Lanka, India discuss avenues to engage with G20 (English)

Staff members at higher education institutions should not be under threat - President (English)

Staff members at higher education institutions should not be under threat - President (English)

Court calls for evidence summary on probes into Wasantha Mudalige

Court calls for evidence summary on probes into Wasantha Mudalige

Jayantha Samaraweera and Senthil Thondaman accused of assault

Jayantha Samaraweera and Senthil Thondaman accused of assault