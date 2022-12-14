CEB workers to forego bonuses this year

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has reached a decision pertaining to their yearly bonus due for the year 2022, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) stated.

Accordingly, it has been decided by CEB’s Board of Directors and its trade unions that they would forego their bonus for this year, PUCSL revealed.

PUCSL commended the initiative on account that it would enable CEB to save billions of rupees amidst its ongoing crisis.

Speaking in Parliament recently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed that CEB is currently at a loss of Rs. 300 billion, incurred since 2013.

Further expanding on the issue, Wickremesinghe noted that in the event Sri Lanka faces a drought next year, as predicted, an additional Rs. 420 billion would be required.