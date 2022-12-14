Four arrested over murder of businessman in Mattakkuliya

Four arrested over murder of businessman in Mattakkuliya

December 14, 2022   01:25 pm

The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested four persons in connection to the recent murder of a suspect who was previously arrested and released over the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019.

Accordingly, four suspects, aged between 25 and 34 and identified as residents of Borella and Wellampitiya, were arrested for the murder of businessman Mohammed Badurdeen Mohammad Farhan.

Farhan was murdered in Mattakkuliya on 28 November, when three individuals had followed his car home upon his return from another court case and caused an accident, after which they got out of the vehicle and fatally hacked him to death.

He was later pronounced dead on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. 

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had previously arrested an individual who is believed to have aided the crime by providing the vehicle to the perpetrators, on a rental basis.

While investigations into the incident have revealed that the murder took place owing to a financial dispute, the suspects are due to be produced before courts today (14 Dec), Sri Lanka Police reported.

