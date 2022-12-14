Cabinet to be briefed on decisions taken at all-party conference on reconciliation

Cabinet to be briefed on decisions taken at all-party conference on reconciliation

December 14, 2022   01:27 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to brief the Cabinet of Ministers in February on the progress of the decisions taken at the all-party conference to resolve major issues in the reconciliation process, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The all-party conference, chaired by President Wickremesinghe, was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Tuesday (Dec 13).

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the party leaders representing the parliament had attended the said meeting. However, no representatives of the ‘Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya’ were present.

Addressing the parliament last month, the President invited all Tamil political parties for a discussion to look into the issues faced by the Tamil community and to resolve them amicably, while stressing that Sri Lanka does not need external interference in its internal affairs.

