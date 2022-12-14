The World Food Program (WFP) Executive Board has approved Sri Lanka’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP), valued at USD 74.87 million, for the period between 2023 and December 2027.

Accordingly, the project will be effective from January 2023, and is aligned with both, the national policy framework and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027.

The CSP is designed to support the country in achieving food security and improved nutrition by 2030 in line with the Substantial Development Goal (SGD) 2.

Appreciating the government’s commitment towards not only achieving food security and improved nutrition, but also cooperating with achieving the Agenda for 2030 and SDGs, Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Rome David M. Beasley stated that the WFP will also provide technical assistance and policy advice to help maximize the return on the government’s investment in food security and nutrition.

It is to be noted, however, that the resources for WFP operations derive from voluntary contributions pledged solely to WFP, thus implying that disbursements under this CSP will be dependent on the level of resources provided by donors to WFP.