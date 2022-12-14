WFP approves Sri Lankas Country Strategic Plan

WFP approves Sri Lankas Country Strategic Plan

December 14, 2022   02:38 pm

The World Food Program (WFP) Executive Board has approved Sri Lanka’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP), valued at USD 74.87 million, for the period between 2023 and December 2027.

Accordingly, the project will be effective from January 2023, and is aligned with both, the national policy framework and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027.

The CSP is designed to support the country in achieving food security and improved nutrition by 2030 in line with the Substantial Development Goal (SGD) 2.

Appreciating the government’s commitment towards not only achieving food security and improved nutrition, but also cooperating with achieving the Agenda for 2030 and SDGs, Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Rome David M. Beasley stated that the WFP will also provide technical assistance and policy advice to help maximize the return on the government’s investment in food security and nutrition.

It is to be noted, however, that the resources for WFP operations derive from voluntary contributions pledged solely to WFP, thus implying that disbursements under this CSP will be  dependent on the level of resources provided by donors to WFP.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.12.14

Potters in Nochchiyagama afflicted by soaring prices of raw materials

Potters in Nochchiyagama afflicted by soaring prices of raw materials

Issues in reconciliation process to be resolved before Independence Day next year?

Issues in reconciliation process to be resolved before Independence Day next year?

President says new laws will be introduced to ensure food security

President says new laws will be introduced to ensure food security

IMF not likely to formally approve Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout before end of 2022

IMF not likely to formally approve Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout before end of 2022

Arts Faculty lecturers of Peradeniya Uni. on strike over assault on former VC

Arts Faculty lecturers of Peradeniya Uni. on strike over assault on former VC

Student monks on protest after expose by 'Ukussa' on ragging at Buddhist & Pali University

Student monks on protest after expose by 'Ukussa' on ragging at Buddhist & Pali University

Assault on former VC of Peradeniya University: All arrested students remanded (English)

Assault on former VC of Peradeniya University: All arrested students remanded (English)