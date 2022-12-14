Five apparel factory workers injured in bus-lorry collision

A bus carrying employees of an apparel factory has collided with a lorry which was parked on the road in Payagala North area on the Galle-Colombo main road.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. last night (Dec. 13), causing injuries to five individuals who were travelling in the bus.

The accident has taken place while the lorry was carelessly parked on Galle road due to a technical error, without keeping the parking lights on, according to police.

At the time of the accident, the roofing sheets packed in the back of the lorry has suddenly slid into the bus. As a result, the apparel factory employees who were travelling on the bus were seriously injured, the police said.

The five injured individuals have been hospitalised and still receiving treatment at Kalutara Teaching Hospital, according to police.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested by the Payagala Police over the accident.