Cement prices slashed in bid to support construction industry

December 14, 2022   04:07 pm

INSEE Cement, the sellers of Sanstha and Mahaweli Marine brands of cement, has decided to reduce the prices of its products.

Accordingly, a 50kg bag of cement will now be sold at Rs. 2,750.

The price revision will be effective immediately, INSEE stated, adding that the decision was taken in an attempt to support the construction industry.
The company previously reduced the prices of their 50kg cement bags by Rs.100 in earlier this year in October.

