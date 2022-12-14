Sapugaskanda Refinery to resume operations from Dec. 16

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will recommence operations on December 16, as a shipment of 90,000 MT of crude oil arrived at the Colombo harbour and its unloading process has begun.

Furthermore, the procurement process required to import another shipment of 90,000 MT of crude oil has already been completed, in order to maintain stable production at the refinery in the future, the CPC said in a statement.

The CPC has also expressed confidence that the refinery will be able to recommence its production and continue at full capacity since the maintenance work was carried out properly under the supervision of the engineers, although it remained closed for several days.

Accordingly, the refinery production process at full capacity can release 1,600 MT of diesel, 550 MT of petrol, 950 MT of kerosene and aviation fuel to the local markets per day, it added.

The CPC has also noted that in addition 1,450 MT of furnace oil and 450 MT of naphtha can be released to the local market on a daily basis.

Moreover, it highlights that the CPC expects to earn foreign remittances through the production and distribution of high-quality aviation fuel through the refinery.

The CPC is also hopeful to continuously supply furnace oil and naphtha to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power generation, and to properly supply kerosene for low-income families and the fishing community, it said.

The Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery remained out of production for several days due to the non-availability of imported crude oil. A total of 25% of the local fuel requirement is fulfilled through the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery, according to the CPC.