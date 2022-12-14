Assistance for private sector renewable energy projects discussed with IFC

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera met with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) today (14 Dec).

Accordingly, the financial and technical assistance for renewable energy projects implemented by developers of the private sector were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Wijesekera assured that several other concerns were also discussed, including tariff policies and formulas, potential wind energy, floating solar and the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).