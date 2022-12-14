Kollupitiya fatal car crash: Woman who assaulted female passenger arrested

The 24-year-old woman who assaulted the woman passenger in the car that crashed on to a three-wheeler, killing the driver at Kollupitiya on December 10, was arrested in Panadura this evening (Dec. 14), the police said.

Sri Lanka Police was seeking the assistance of the general public yesterday (Dec. 14) to trace the woman in question.

A three-wheeler driver was killed on the spot after a speeding car crashed into the three-wheeler in the early hours of Saturday (Dec. 10).

A female passenger who was inside the car was meanwhile inhumanly assaulted by three female bystanders following the accident.

After recording a statement from the female passenger in question, Kollupitiya Police had arrested two women on Sunday for assaulting and aiding in the assault. Reportedly, the arrested women are employees of the private cleaning service and are residents of Wellawatte.

Against this backdrop, the 26-year-old youth, who was arrested last morning (Dec 13) in connection with the fatal accident, was remanded until December 16 after being produced before court.

The arrestee was arrested upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake yesterday. He had not only fled the scene of the accident, but had also fled the country on the same day of the crash, and had returned to the island last morning.