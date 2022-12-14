Two university students arrested during protest remanded

December 14, 2022   07:03 pm

The two university students, who were arrested following a clash during a demonstration organized by the students’ union of the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka in Pitipana, Homagama, have been remanded.

The two arrestees were ordered to be remanded in custody until December 27, after being produced before Homagama Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura today (Dec. 14).

Homagama police had reported facts to the court against the suspects under four charges; holding an illegal demonstration, unlawful crowd, obstruction of police duty and abetting some other ragging incidents.

The representatives of the students’ union of the Buddhist and Pali University engaged in a demonstration yesterday (Dec. 13), protesting the exposure made by Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ on Monday regarding the alleged ragging incidents carried out in the university.

At that time, a tense situation had arisen between the protesting monks and police officers, and two students who engaged in the demonstration were arrested by the police.

